Kim Kardashian Warns of Attack on Armenian Nuclear Plant (But Don’t Panic Just Yet) Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Azerbaijan’s military did state that it would attack the Metsamor nuclear plant – but only in retaliation for an Armenian attack on its gas and oil facilities. Azerbaijan’s military did state that it would attack the Metsamor nuclear plant – but only in retaliation for an Armenian attack on its gas and oil facilities. 👓 View full article

