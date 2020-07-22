Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo Calls China Out Over South China Sea Claims

NPR Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called out Beijing over China claiming most of the South China Sea and says the U.S. will stand by Southeast Asian nations with competing claims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean

Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean 01:39

 Indian and US naval units conducted an exercise in Indian Ocean. Indian assets conducted basic maritime drills with a US carrier strike group. The US strike group was led by the supercarrier warship USS Nimitz. The strike group was en route to the Middle East from South China Sea. Watch the full...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China [Video]

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters [Video]

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters

U.S. rhetoric is heating up on the South China Sea, a constant source of friction between China and five of its neighbours. Megan Revell unpicks the issue.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:52Published
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA [Video]

South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

The US South China Sea Policy Statement: Not Much New And Laced With Hypocrisy – Analysis

The US South China Sea Policy Statement: Not Much New And Laced With Hypocrisy – Analysis On July 13, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a policy statement on the South China Sea.  Although it was anticipated to be 'new', it added little to the...
Eurasia Review

Chinese Flankers Sent to South China Seas as the US Declares All Sea Claims Illegal

Chinese Flankers Sent to South China Seas as the US Declares All Sea Claims Illegal Chinese showcase flankers as a rebuke of the US denial of its claims in the Indo-Pacific. Tensions are further stoked by the extended presence of two CSGs in the...
HNGN

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory

US Government Rebukes China's 'Illegal' Claims of South China Sea Territory US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China's territorial claims in the South China Sea as illegal. The Chinese embassy in Washington has since denounced the...
HNGN


Tweets about this