Pompeo Calls China Out Over South China Sea Claims
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called out Beijing over China claiming most of the South China Sea and says the U.S. will stand by Southeast Asian nations with competing claims.
Indian and US naval units conducted an exercise in Indian Ocean. Indian assets conducted basic maritime drills with a US carrier strike group. The US strike group was led by the supercarrier warship USS Nimitz. The strike group was en route to the Middle East from South China Sea. Watch the full...
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to..
The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is..