Donald Trump admits COVID-19 will get worse in US

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the "nasty horrible'" coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed ovet 1,40,000 American lives in just five months.

His daily news conferences ended soon...
News video: Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves 01:16

 Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

