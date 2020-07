Donald Trump admits COVID-19 will get worse in US Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the "nasty horrible'" coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed ovet 1,40,000 American lives in just five months.



His daily news conferences ended soon... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article