You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World Music Day: What are the 10 health benefits of Music: Watch | Oneindia News



Studies show that listening to music can benefit overall well-being, help regulate emotions, and create happiness and relaxation in everyday life. Listening to ‘relaxing’ music (generally.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:57 Published on June 21, 2020 Take a Look at This Man’s $1M Bill for Life-Saving Coronavirus Treatment



The longest-hospitalized coronavirus patient went from being a medical miracle story, to one that has a million dollar price tag. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published on June 18, 2020 Headline If Possible) * North Shore Medical Center Settles After Emergency Care Allegations



North Shore Medical Center has agreed to pay $2,000 to settle allegations that it refused to accept two uninsured patients who required emergency medical services after inquiring about their health.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this