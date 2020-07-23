News24.com | Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has labelled Donald Trump as the first racist to become US president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked.
US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.
For months, President Trump depicted Joe Biden as an opponent cowering in the basement in a mask as he sought to dismiss the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic threatening America and his reelection..
