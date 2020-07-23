Global  
 

News24.com | Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president

News24 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has labelled Donald Trump as the first racist to become US president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim 01:19

 US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.

