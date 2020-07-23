Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic. Snippets offered by Biden’s campaign showed the pair wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart […]
“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths.” In a new video for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s comment that he’s not responsible for his administration’s testing delays.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama met face to face for the first time in months to release a campaign video. They take turns...
Former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for taking "no responsibility" for the pandemic response in the...
