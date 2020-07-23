Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New literary prize is $50,000 honor for best New York story

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A new literary award with a $50,000 cash prize will honor those best at telling a New York story. The Gotham Literary Prize, announced Thursday, came out of a conversation between businessman-philathropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson, who told The Associated Press that they first thought of the award […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: New Peugeot 308 Range Video - A reference remains a reference

New Peugeot 308 Range Video - A reference remains a reference 05:23

 Since the offer in the compact saloon segment is constantly evolving, the PEUGEOT 308 will be continuing its success story with a few noteworthy changes. For the 2020 collection, it is of course being updated.The dashboard is equipped with a 100% digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® as well as a capacitive...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FC Cincinnati defeats New York Red Bulls, advances in MLS is Back tournament [Video]

FC Cincinnati defeats New York Red Bulls, advances in MLS is Back tournament

FC Cincinnati defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in an MLS is Back tournament match Wednesday night.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:00Published
COVID-19: 1,547 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide [Video]

COVID-19: 1,547 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths with one new death in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
New York Weather: CBS2 7/22 Evening Forecast at 5PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 7/22 Evening Forecast at 5PM

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 22 at 5 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:53Published

Tweets about this