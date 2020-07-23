Amid a tense meeting with protesters, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal agents
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () PORTLAND — Mayor Ted Wheeler choked on tear gas late Wednesday as he stood at the gates assembled outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, where federal agents set off explosives and fired chemicals into a crowd of hundreds. The Democratic mayor pressed a hand over his nose and mouth, already covered by a blue […]
[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.
[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and..