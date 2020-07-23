Global  
 

Amid a tense meeting with protesters, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal agents

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND — Mayor Ted Wheeler choked on tear gas late Wednesday as he stood at the gates assembled outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, where federal agents set off explosives and fired chemicals into a crowd of hundreds. The Democratic mayor pressed a hand over his nose and mouth, already covered by a blue […]
News video: Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland 01:43

 [NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protesters

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of...
Portland mayor jeered by protesters later targeted with tear gas

 The tear gas was used again by federal agents. Mayor Ted Wheeler strongly opposes their presence but is being criticized by many sides.
