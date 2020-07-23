Amid a tense meeting with protesters, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal agents Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PORTLAND — Mayor Ted Wheeler choked on tear gas late Wednesday as he stood at the gates assembled outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, where federal agents set off explosives and fired chemicals into a crowd of hundreds. The Democratic mayor pressed a hand over his nose and mouth, already covered by a blue […] 👓 View full article

