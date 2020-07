You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tech CEO Died From Multiple Stab Wounds Of Neck, Torso



The medical examiner's office says 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago Local girl credits pageant for her early success



Some women work their whole lives for a chance to be Miss America, but a local girl already got that opportunity. The kicker: She's only 11, winning multiple competitions already. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Police: 1 dead after suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur near W. Flamingo



Las Vegas police say a 61-year-old man riding a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed on Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur Boulevard north of W. Flamingo Road... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this