Michael Cohen to be released from jail after judge rules his detention was in retaliation for working on book about Trump

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, will be released from prison and returned to home confinement after a judge ruled his detention was retaliatory.
Judge Orders Cohen Released, Citing ‘Retaliation’ Over Tell-All Book

 A judge agreed that federal officials had returned Michael Cohen to prison because he wanted to publish a book about President Trump.
NYTimes.com

News24.com | Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks release from jail, calling it 'retaliation'

 Michael Cohen has asked a federal court to release him from prison, saying he was put back behind bars in retaliation for stating his plan to publish a book.
News24


