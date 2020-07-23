|
|
|
Michael Cohen to be released from jail after judge rules his detention was in retaliation for working on book about Trump
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, will be released from prison and returned to home confinement after a judge ruled his detention was retaliatory.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again
[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
|
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison
Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|