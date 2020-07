You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation



Former President Obama and Vice President Biden are back together again for a social distant sit down conversation. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out



Madonna has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden as America's next leader, urging her fans and followers to "wake up" and vote out the "sociopath in the White House" in November. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on June 25, 2020

Tweets about this