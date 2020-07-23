Global  
 

Islamic State group says it killed 5 aid workers in Nigeria

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Militants from an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility Thursday for killing five aid workers who were kidnapped last month in northeastern Nigeria. The Islamic State West Africa Province, which broke away from Boko Haram several years ago, warned in June that it would target Nigerians working for international aid agencies along […]
