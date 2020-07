What's driving Canada's increase in COVID-19 infections? See the hotspots Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

From Canada Day parties in B.C. to bars in Montreal, CTVNews.ca looks at the activities driving the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this