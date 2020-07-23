Global  
 

Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From Prison

Newsy Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From PrisonWatch VideoLess than a month after Michael Cohen was sent back to prison, President Donald Trump's former lawyer will be freed again. A judge said federal officials had re-incarcerated Cohen as punishment for writing a tell-all book about his time with the president.

Cohen was originally sent to prison in May of 2019 on...
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Judge orders Michael Cohen released to home confinement, says imprisonment was 'retaliatory' over planned book

 A federal judge on Thursday said the recent move by the Justice Department to put former Trump attorney Michael Cohen back in prison was “retaliatory" and...
FOXNews.com

Michael Cohen To Be Released From Prison; Federal Judge Rules Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

 A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen will be released from prison again; the judge agreed he was sent back to prison as payback for the tell-all book...
CBS 2

Judge Orders Cohen Released, Citing ‘Retaliation’ Over Tell-All Book

 A judge agreed that federal officials had returned Michael Cohen to prison because he wanted to publish a book about President Trump.
NYTimes.com


