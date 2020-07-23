Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From Prison Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Watch VideoLess than a month after Michael Cohen was sent back to prison, President Donald Trump's former lawyer will be freed again. A judge said federal officials had re-incarcerated Cohen as punishment for writing a tell-all book about his time with the president.



