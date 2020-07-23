|
Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From Prison
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoLess than a month after Michael Cohen was sent back to prison, President Donald Trump's former lawyer will be freed again. A judge said federal officials had re-incarcerated Cohen as punishment for writing a tell-all book about his time with the president.
Cohen was originally sent to prison in May of 2019 on...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this