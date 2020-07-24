Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United’s Unbeaten Run Comes To An End

Eurasia Review Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Manchester United’s Unbeaten Run Comes To An EndManchester United’s best ever run of form after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson has come to a conclusion as the Reds were beaten by the London outfit 3-1 in the FA cup semifinal. Ole and his men played some of their best football during that period since the arrival of the Norwegian legend in December, 2018 having played...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham 01:18

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published
Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea [Video]

Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews his side's Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday.The Red Devils manager says that David de Gea is 'mentallty strong' after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Eight winners and losers as Chelsea dump limp Man Utd out of FA Cup

Eight winners and losers as Chelsea dump limp Man Utd out of FA Cup Manchester United's unbeaten run came to a sorry end as Chelsea put in an impressive display to set up an FA Cup final with Arsenal
Daily Star

Oliver Giroud sets out Chelsea's end of season targets after Man United win

Oliver Giroud sets out Chelsea's end of season targets after Man United win Frank Lampard's side ended Manchester United's 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions at Wembley.
Football.london

Rashford, Martial lead Man United to 2-0 win at Palace

 LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored one goal and set up another for Anthony Martial as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this