Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine. The White House said Trump is expected to speak about the collaboration between the administration and the private sector to rapidly develop a vaccine and ensure […]
Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible

Covid update: USA military drill with S. Korea hit; 77% Delhiites susceptible

 From the NITI Aayog briefing the media about the progress of India's indigenous vaccine trials, to a serological survey suggesting that 77% Delhi residents are still susceptible - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual military exercise conducted by the security personnel...

