Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Multiple Counts Of Tax Evasion
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
42 minutes ago) Watch VideoDerek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is now facing tax evasion charges.
Chauvin and his wife, real estate agent and photographer Kellie May Chauvin, were each charged with nine felony counts of filing false tax returns or failing to file tax returns. Prosecutors ...
