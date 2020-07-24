Global  
 

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Multiple Counts Of Tax Evasion

Newsy Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Multiple Counts Of Tax EvasionWatch VideoDerek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is now facing tax evasion charges.

Chauvin and his wife, real estate agent and photographer Kellie May Chauvin, were each charged with nine felony counts of filing false tax returns or failing to file tax returns. Prosecutors...
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin and wife charged with multiple counts of tax fraud

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin and wife charged with multiple counts of tax fraud 00:48

 Authorities in Minnesota have charged former police officer Derek Chauvin and his estranged wife, Kellie, with multiple counts of felony tax evasion.

