US and UK accuse Russia of testing new anti-satellite space weapon Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The US and the UK have hit out at Russia accusing Moscow of launching a new projectile into space that could destroy their respective satellites.The head of Britain's Space Directorate said it has all the "characteristics of a weapon".... The US and the UK have hit out at Russia accusing Moscow of launching a new projectile into space that could destroy their respective satellites.The head of Britain's Space Directorate said it has all the "characteristics of a weapon".... 👓 View full article