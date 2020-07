You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Timing 'not right' for convention -Trump



President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 12 hours ago US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'



Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities. CNN reports Trump is due to announce.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Surging Democrats expand Senate targets to GOP states WASHINGTON (AP) — For Saturday PMs It’s come to this for Republicans straining to defend their Senate majority in November’s elections: They’re...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this