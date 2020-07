Asylum claims being filed in Canada continue to rise slightly despite pandemic Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The number of asylum claims being filed in Canada continues to rise slightly despite ongoing global travel restrictions. The latest figures from the Immigration Department show 1,500 claims for refugee status were filed in Canada in June, up from 1,400 in May. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Number of asylum claims filed in Canada rises slightly despite pandemic The number of asylum claims being filed in Canada continues to rise slightly despite ongoing global travel restrictions.

CBC.ca 18 hours ago





Tweets about this