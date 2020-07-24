Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice stores in Canada to close

CTV News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice says it will close all of its clothing stores in Canada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ann Taylor Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

Ann Taylor Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy 00:27

 Ascena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures hurt the business. Ascena sales had suffered when mall traffic began to decline even before the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy [Video]

Ann Taylor Owner Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores [Video]

Anne Taylor Parent Company To Close 1,200 Stores

Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report. Under its..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Ann Taylor, Loft, Justice parent files for bankruptcy, will close a 'significant' number of stores

 Justice will bear the brunt of store closures, the company said.
bizjournals

Parent of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant files for bankruptcy

 Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday while...
bizjournals

Another Bankruptcy At The Mall: Parent Company Of Ann Taylor, Loft Is Latest To Fail

 Ascena Retail Group is the latest clothing seller to try a restructuring during the pandemic, when demand has cratered. The firm, which also owns Lane Bryant and...
NPR


Tweets about this

pschaap

Paula Schaap RT @NJBIZ: Ascena #Retail Group files Chapter 11; will close all Catherines stores, some locations across all other brands (Justice, Ann Ta… 2 minutes ago

NJBIZ

NJBIZ Ascena #Retail Group files Chapter 11; will close all Catherines stores, some locations across all other brands (Ju… https://t.co/0QhOh9H1JN 3 minutes ago

corpliazon

G.R.RAO 🇮🇳🇮🇱 RT @busnitized: #AscenaRetailGroup Inc ( $ASNA) 0,59 USD 0,00 (0,00%) Pre-market 0,70 +0,11 (19,25%) - Store Closing Sales Underway At All… 7 minutes ago

VMSDmag

VMSD magazine Dozens of Stores to Close with Ascena Bankruptcy: Brands like Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice will be affected https://t.co/j3hzVzt7fU 13 minutes ago

Carolecox1950

Carole Cox RT @CTVNews: Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice stores in Canada to close https://t.co/sZcRHL9yVA 19 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice stores in Canada to close https://t.co/sZcRHL9yVA 26 minutes ago

evalution2011

evalution2011 RT @Fox35Amy: Sad news for fans of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Justice and Lane Bryant. Parent company, Ascena Retail Group will close at nearly a th… 50 minutes ago

busnitized

HappyEverline #AscenaRetailGroup Inc ( $ASNA) 0,59 USD 0,00 (0,00%) Pre-market 0,70 +0,11 (19,25%) - Store Closing Sales Underwa… https://t.co/zC861P62I1 57 minutes ago