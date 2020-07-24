Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice stores in Canada to close

Ascena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures hurt the business. Ascena sales had suffered when mall traffic began to decline even before the...
Ascena owns specialty retail brands Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant.
The company plans to shut at least 1,200 stores as part of bankruptcy proceedings this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
Under its..