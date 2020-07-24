Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — Protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland, Oregon, must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, the unnecessary use of force or other rights violations, the U.N. human rights office said Friday. Spokeswoman Liz Throssell of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing

Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing 01:15

 Prominent journalist Matiullah Jan, who is known for raising his voice against Pakistani establishment, has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad on July 21. The incident took place hours after he tweeted a video of a journalist's interview. He wrote-"This is for the attention of those who sit in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan [Video]

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
Know Your Rights: Protecting Yourself While Protesting [Video]

Know Your Rights: Protecting Yourself While Protesting

More than 4,000 people have been arrested over the last six days during sweeping protests across the country in response to the police killing of black Minneapolis resident, George Floyd. Cheddar's..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this

fangirlsmash

MAGNETO, NAZI HUNTER RT @ByMikeBaker: These comments from @michmflo are exactly right. This kind of ruling puts journalists in danger. Protesters are often… 2 minutes ago