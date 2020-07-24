Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque

Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion
Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in decades, with protests by religious groups due later.
Church bells around the country will peal at...
Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous..
