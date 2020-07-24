Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque

NPR Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The Istanbul landmark has long been hailed as a symbol of the coexistence of Christianity and Islam, a cultural junction between East and West.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Greece:

Greece: "Day of mourning" for Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion 01:38

 Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in decades, with protests by religious groups due later. Church bells around the country will peal at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardinal Bo: Hagia Sophia’s conversion into a mosque will ‘reopen wounds’

 CNA Staff, Jul 24, 2020 / 07:30 am (CNA).- As Hagia Sophia opened for Muslim prayers Friday for the first time in 86 years, a leading Asian cardinal said that...
CNA

Istanbul's Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers

 ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of Muslim faithful made their way to Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia on Friday to take part in the first prayers in 86 years at...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Catholic HeraldCBC.ca

AP Explains: Hagia Sophia’s history of conflict and faith

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers Friday for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

alvarez_nimer

⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️⚖️ ⚜️🗽🇺🇸 RT @SkyNews: Hagia Sophia: Erdogan joins in as museum-turned-mosque hosts first Friday prayers in 86 years https://t.co/eRfEEXnSWy 8 seconds ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque https://t.co/4u36AyT18l 30 seconds ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque https://t.co/9hP33cJAzV 1 minute ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque https://t.co/p6yLZAwJ9E https://t.co/LTy4dc1PsS 2 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque https://t.co/yMa4rDBjDp 2 minutes ago

sursumcorda1939

@sursumcorda1939🇵🇱❌ RT @SkyNews: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined hundreds of Muslims in Friday prayer at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, just weeks… 4 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque https://t.co/9uioO3iS6d 7 minutes ago

rarahorn

Sarah Horn Hagia Sophia Hosts 1st Friday Prayers Since It Was Turned Back Into A Mosque #news #npr https://t.co/L6nXYpAMNP 10 minutes ago