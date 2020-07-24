America: The rise of the Fourth Reich Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

America: The rise of the Fourth Reich Ever since Donald J. Trump decided to run for president, I have been endeavoring to warn about the threat this monster poses not just to American democracy, but to the very survival of the world. In articles like America's Descent Into Fascism (November 14, 2016); Six Reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ (January 8, 2020); Trump: American Terrorist (June 2, 2020); America's Choice: Freedom or Fascism (June 6, 2020), and numerous others, I was hoping Americans would see and recognize the unmitigated evil they were unleashing, and the danger they placed their nation in by giving power to a mendacious, racist, megalomaniacal, deranged sociopath. Today, Americans no longer have the choice between freedom and fascism. Fascism has won. It won because some equally sociopathic people believed they could reap social, financial, and/or political rewards by indulging Trump. Others thought they could appease him, like the corrupt and cowardly Republican Senators who had the opportunity to remove him from office, but instead quixotically thought Trump would "learn" from his impeachment and behave himself. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Panama COVID-19 cases surge: Medics warn of overwhelmed hospitals



Amid an explosive rise in infections, doctors in Panama want more restrictions as coronavirus cases surge. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech



President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published on July 5, 2020 Responding to Inequalities: Fourth of July through the Black lens



July 4, 1776 is the day America broke free from British rule; a cause for celebration to what America is today, but not for everybody. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:50 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this