Friday, 24 July 2020 () America: The rise of the Fourth Reich Ever since Donald J. Trump decided to run for president, I have been endeavoring to warn about the threat this monster poses not just to American democracy, but to the very survival of the world. In articles like America's Descent Into Fascism (November 14, 2016); Six Reasons Donald J. Trump is the Anti-Christ (January 8, 2020); Trump: American Terrorist (June 2, 2020); America's Choice: Freedom or Fascism (June 6, 2020), and numerous others, I was hoping Americans would see and recognize the unmitigated evil they were unleashing, and the danger they placed their nation in by giving power to a mendacious, racist, megalomaniacal, deranged sociopath. Today, Americans no longer have the choice between freedom and fascism. Fascism has won. It won because some equally sociopathic people believed they could reap social, financial, and/or political rewards by indulging Trump. Others thought they could appease him, like the corrupt and cowardly Republican Senators who had the opportunity to remove him from office, but instead quixotically thought Trump would "learn" from his impeachment and behave himself.