You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Younger Viewers Lure More Brands to CNN: WarnerMedia’s Katrina Cukaj



TV viewership this year has surged as people look for news, information and entertainment while being stuck indoors during pandemic lockdowns. That increased interest in late-breaking developments.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:32 Published 1 week ago ‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher



Technology is reshaping the way that marketers reach target audiences, and AMC Networks is at the forefront of testing methods to help advertisers boost the efficiency of their media buys. The network.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 15:46 Published 3 weeks ago Fauci: White House COVID Task Force Considers Pool Testing



According to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19. The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on June 26, 2020

Tweets about this