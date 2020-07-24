Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they provided a clearer look of what the gaming console will have to offer gaming buffs. The Chief of Xbox...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ModsRus Say Hi To Craig, Halo Infinite’s 343-Approved Brute Meme https://t.co/wmcfatGe6k 35 minutes ago
eBaum's World Halo Infinite's Brute "Craig" Is Gaming's Newest Meme https://t.co/1LaOtoExHb 45 minutes ago
João Diogo Santos Man, i love craig memes
Craig is just a wholesome brute (aka Jiralhanae)
If there isnt at least a side mission or a… https://t.co/BquThzFJYg 14 hours ago