More military bases increase health protections due to virus
Friday, 24 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has increased health protection requirements in at least 21 bases in recent weeks, particularly across Texas and Florida, as the COVID-19 rate continues to spike among service members, more than doubling in the last month. The escalating numbers mirror the increase in coronavirus cases in the general public across […]
In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus. That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The staggering number signals the US is still far from containing the virus, reports CNN. COVID-19 is running rampant across American...