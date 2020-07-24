Turkey Holds 1st Muslim Prayers In Hagia Sophia Newly Converted Into A Mosque

Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion
Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in decades, with protests by religious groups due later.
Church bells around the country will peal at...
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in..
Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous..