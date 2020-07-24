|
Video Misrepresents the Science Behind Face Masks
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
A viral video misrepresents scientific papers and the reasons for wearing face masks to claim that they are ineffective in mitigating transmission of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that masks may help prevent the spread of the disease.
