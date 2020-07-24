Global  
 

Video Misrepresents the Science Behind Face Masks

FactCheck.org Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Video Misrepresents the Science Behind Face MasksA viral video misrepresents scientific papers and the reasons for wearing face masks to claim that they are ineffective in mitigating transmission of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that masks may help prevent the spread of the disease.

The post Video Misrepresents the Science Behind Face Masks appeared first on FactCheck.org.
