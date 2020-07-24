Global  
 

COVID-19 Testing Truck Logo Depicts an Aardvark, Not Death Deity

FactCheck.org Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
COVID-19 Testing Truck Logo Depicts an Aardvark, Not Death DeityA popular post on social media pages for conspiracy theorists claims that a mobile COVID-19 testing station bears a logo that depicts an ancient deity of death. It actually shows an aardvark, which is the name of the company that designs and manufactures the trucks.

The post COVID-19 Testing Truck Logo Depicts an Aardvark, Not Death Deity appeared first on FactCheck.org.
