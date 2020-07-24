COVID-19 Testing Truck Logo Depicts an Aardvark, Not Death Deity
Friday, 24 July 2020 () A popular post on social media pages for conspiracy theorists claims that a mobile COVID-19 testing station bears a logo that depicts an ancient deity of death. It actually shows an aardvark, which is the name of the company that designs and manufactures the trucks.
The Health Ministry has said that India is among the countries with the lowest Covid death rate globally. 'COVID-19 deaths per million population stand at 20.4 per million which is amongst lowest in the world', said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD in the Health Ministry. He also stressed that aggressive testing...