Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Lower Prescription Drug Prices
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () US President Donald Trump signed on Friday four Executive Orders to lower prescription drug costs and increase Americans’ access to life-saving medications, including insulin.
According to the White House, the first Order directs federally qualified health centers to pass along massive discounts on insulin and epinephrine...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce prescription-drug prices, including one aimed at allowing drug importation from Canada and other countries.