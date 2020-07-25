Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Lower Prescription Drug Prices Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump signed on Friday four Executive Orders to lower prescription drug costs and increase Americans’ access to life-saving medications, including insulin.



According to the White House, the first Order directs federally qualified health centers to pass along massive discounts on insulin and epinephrine


