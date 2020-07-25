Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Lower Prescription Drug Prices

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Lower Prescription Drug PricesUS President Donald Trump signed on Friday four Executive Orders to lower prescription drug costs and increase Americans’ access to life-saving medications, including insulin.

According to the White House, the first Order directs federally qualified health centers to pass along massive discounts on insulin and epinephrine...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market'

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market' 01:58

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce prescription-drug prices, including one aimed at allowing drug importation from Canada and other countries.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices [Video]

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
President Trump signs executive order on police reform [Video]

President Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump has now signed a new executive order on police reform. It encourages local police departments to follow higher standards for use of force and de-escalation training.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida Gov. DeSantis Joins President Trump As He Signs Executive Orders To Lower Rx Drug Prices

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce...
cbs4.com

Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

 Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of...
USATODAY.com

With no deal to curb drug costs, Trump tries his own changes

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump is moving on his own to allow imports of prescription...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 RT @politico: President Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at slashing high prescription drug costs — a campaign promise he… 5 minutes ago

DonaldNSmith5

Donald N Smith RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ⚕️ MAGA HEALTH Trump Steps up for Americans and against Price-gouging by Big Pharma and the Medical Community - Sig… 9 minutes ago

kfowlerhunt

LadyHawk RT @wdunlap: @DFBHarvard @BertoEllen Good News! President Donald Trump signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans… 11 minutes ago

57FvD7CABmpWIh6

大師 RT @QuickTake: WATCH: Trump signs four executive orders aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs for Americans https://t.co/JkrqVDR… 14 minutes ago