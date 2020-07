Pandemic Fatigue: Re-Examining Re-Opening’s Logic – Analysis Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Many economies have already started to re-open in spite of growing COVID-19 active cases, but it may be for the wrong reasons, and some may be premature. Analysing the healthcare and fiscal capacity of countries provides insights on framing the logic of re-opening.



By Jose M.L. Montesclaros and Mely Caballero-Anthony*



