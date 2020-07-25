Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says

CTV News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus symptoms can stick around for weeks, even in otherwise healthy people who don't have a severe case of the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a grim new analysis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Medical Experts Learning More About The Effects Of COVID-19

Medical Experts Learning More About The Effects Of COVID-19 02:14

 Symptoms can linger for weeks even for healthy people.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record [Video]

US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record

In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus. That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The staggering number signals the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks [Video]

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday. As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300. The daily death toll..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases [Video]

CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases

Shocking new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say up to 188,000 Indianans have had the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of late April. According to UPI, that's nearly 10..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this