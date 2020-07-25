More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record



In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus. That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The staggering number signals the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 18 hours ago US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks



US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday. As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300. The daily death toll.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 22 hours ago CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases



Shocking new statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say up to 188,000 Indianans have had the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of late April. According to UPI, that's nearly 10.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this