More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Coronavirus symptoms can stick around for weeks, even in otherwise healthy people who don't have a severe case of the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a grim new analysis.
In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus. That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The staggering number signals the..