Chinese Researcher Arrested By FBI In San Francisco For Visa Fraud Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA Chinese researcher who took refuge in China's San Francisco consulate was taken into custody by the FBI and booked into a Northern California jail on Friday.



The 37-year-old biology researcher, Tang Juan, is expected to appear in federal court Monday. She — and three other scientists previously arrested... Watch VideoA Chinese researcher who took refuge in China's San Francisco consulate was taken into custody by the FBI and booked into a Northern California jail on Friday.The 37-year-old biology researcher, Tang Juan, is expected to appear in federal court Monday. She — and three other scientists previously arrested 👓 View full article