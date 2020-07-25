Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac co-founder, has died at 73
Saturday, 25 July 2020 (
9 minutes ago) "When we lost Peter Green, we were devastated as people, and our music was — what are we going to do?" Mick Fleetwood told CBS News' Anthony Mason.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died
It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist..
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:54 Published 11 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died
A true legend of British blues...
Blues legend and Fleetwood Mac founder *Peter Green *has died.
*The BBC has confirmed* that the guitar passed away in his...
Clash
1 hour ago
Peter Green Dead - Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Dies at 73
Peter Green, one of the founding members of the beloved group Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73. The singer-songwriter and guitarist died peacefully in...
Just Jared
2 hours ago
Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73
Green was born in 1946 and went on to become co-founder of Fleetwood Mac. After a final performance on 20 May 1970, Green left Fleetwood Mac
Tamworth Herald
2 hours ago
Tweets about this