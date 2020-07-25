Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac co-founder, has died at 73

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died



It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:54 Published 11 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died A true legend of British blues... Blues legend and Fleetwood Mac founder *Peter Green *has died. *The BBC has confirmed* that the guitar passed away in his...

Peter Green Dead - Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Dies at 73 Peter Green, one of the founding members of the beloved group Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73. The singer-songwriter and guitarist died peacefully in...

Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73 Green was born in 1946 and went on to become co-founder of Fleetwood Mac. After a final performance on 20 May 1970, Green left Fleetwood Mac

