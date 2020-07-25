Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac co-founder, has died at 73

CBS News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
"When we lost Peter Green, we were devastated as people, and our music was — what are we going to do?" Mick Fleetwood told CBS News' Anthony Mason​.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died [Video]

A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died

It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died

Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died A true legend of British blues... Blues legend and Fleetwood Mac founder *Peter Green *has died. *The BBC has confirmed* that the guitar passed away in his...
Clash

Peter Green Dead - Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Dies at 73

 Peter Green, one of the founding members of the beloved group Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73. The singer-songwriter and guitarist died peacefully in...
Just Jared

Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73

Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73 Green was born in 1946 and went on to become co-founder of Fleetwood Mac. After a final performance on 20 May 1970, Green left Fleetwood Mac
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this