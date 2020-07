Memorial and 'walk for justice' being held for Regis Korchinski-Paquet Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

A public memorial is underway this afternoon for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the 29-year-old woman who fell to her death from a Toronto balcony while police were in her apartment two months ago. 👓 View full article

