Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German cruise ship sets sail; hopes short trip thwarts virus

Japan Today Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
A German cruise ship is gingerly testing the water amid the coronavirus pandemic, setting sail for the first time since the industry was shut down months ago and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September [Video]

Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September

If you're hoping to hop on a cruise, it won't happen anytime soon. A "no sail" order has been extended to all U.S. ports through September.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

German cruise ship sets sail, hopes short trip thwarts virus

 BERLIN (AP) — A German cruise ship is gingerly testing the water amid the coronavirus pandemic, setting sail for the first time since the industry was shut...
SeattlePI.com

German cruise ship sets sail, hopes short trip thwarts virus

 A German cruise ship has set sail for the first time since the industry was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with strict precautions to keep passengers...
Newsday


Tweets about this