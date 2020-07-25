You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cruises from U.S. ports on hold through September



If you're hoping to hop on a cruise, it won't happen anytime soon. A "no sail" order has been extended to all U.S. ports through September. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published on June 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources German cruise ship sets sail, hopes short trip thwarts virus BERLIN (AP) — A German cruise ship is gingerly testing the water amid the coronavirus pandemic, setting sail for the first time since the industry was shut...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago



German cruise ship sets sail, hopes short trip thwarts virus A German cruise ship has set sail for the first time since the industry was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with strict precautions to keep passengers...

Newsday 4 hours ago





Tweets about this