US, Russia To Hold Space-Security Meeting Amid Alarm Over Anti-Satellite Weapons

Eurasia Review Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
US, Russia To Hold Space-Security Meeting Amid Alarm Over Anti-Satellite Weapons(RFE/RL) -- A U.S. delegation will meet with Russian officials on July 27 to discuss security in space for the first time in seven years amid alarm in Washington over Moscow's latest test of an anti-satellite weapon.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Vienna during the next round of U.S.-Russia talks on nuclear arms...
