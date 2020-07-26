|
Hong Kong tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong will stop most ships from changing crews in the territory from Wednesday to cut back on quarantine exemptions blamed for causing a third wave of coronavirus cases. After seemingly ending local transmissions for weeks, new infections have hit triple figures on a daily basis in the densely packed finance hub -- sparking fears the new outbreak is spreading out of control.
