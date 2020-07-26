Hong Kong tightens quarantine rules for sea and flight crews

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 lockdown



It comes after the territory reported 108 new infections on Sunday, the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 6 days ago Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions



Health experts in Hong Kong say the city's third wave of coronavirus cases is linked to easing restrictions. 19 new cases were reported Wednesday, the same day Hong Kong rolled out its most severe.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws – video report



Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this