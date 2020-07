Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Actor John Saxon, whose good looks won him not only legions of female fans but also a wide array of roles, has died at his home in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 83. The entertainment news outlet quotes Saxon’s wife, Gloria, as confirming that the actor died of […] 👓 View full article

