Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii, bringing high winds and rain

CTV News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Hawaii prepared for the onslaught of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday, with predictions of high winds, rain and storm surge.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim

Local Firefighters Head To Hawaii As Hurricane Douglas Takes Aim 01:01

 A group of 40 firefighters will be headed to Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas takes aim. Amy Johnson reports.

Storm lashes through Mexico with heavy rains and high winds [Video]

Storm lashes through Mexico with heavy rains and high winds

Cars pass through flooded streets in Puebla, Mexico, as heavy rain and high winds lash through the city on Tuesday (July 14). Several areas in the city of Puebla resulted in heavy flooding.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Mason, Ohio hit with torrential rain, high winds, tornado warning [Video]

Mason, Ohio hit with torrential rain, high winds, tornado warning

A tornado warning was issued Wednesday in Mason, Ohio, a region just north of Cincinnati. (July 8) A filmer captured high winds and rain, as thunder and lightning broke out throughout the day as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Quebec streets pounded by heavy rain and strong winds [Video]

Quebec streets pounded by heavy rain and strong winds

High winds and heavy rain hit Pointe-Claire Village on Tuesday (June 23). A complete whiteout squall off lake St Louis took down many trees in the area. This was in answer to a relentless heatwave..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published

Hawaii prepares for high winds, rain as hurricane nears

 HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii prepared for the onslaught of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday, with predictions of high winds, rain and storm surge. Douglas weakened...
Seattle Times

Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as islands brace for high winds, rain, and storm surge

 The first hurricane this season in the Central Pacific edged closer to Hawaii on Sunday, threatening to bring high winds, rain, and storm surge to the...
FOXNews.com

Hurricane Douglas becomes major Category 3 storm, may bring strong winds and rain to Hawaii

 The first hurricane this season in the Central Pacific strengthened late Wednesday into a major storm as it remains on track to potentially impact Hawaii by this...
FOXNews.com


TdelaBaronniere

T. de la Baronniere Hurricane Douglas Nears Hawaii, Bringing High Winds And Rain https://t.co/VgeUbyUpal 4 minutes ago

Clearskies68

Clearskies68 RT @WEWS: Hurricane Douglas is projected to impact the state today. https://t.co/USY4zsRrv8 7 minutes ago

Clearskies68

Clearskies68 RT @CP24: Hurricane Douglas weakens as it approaches Hawaii https://t.co/OXnpLSZQCl https://t.co/aBgouHpsFy 7 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Hurricane Douglas weakens as it approaches Hawaii https://t.co/OXnpLSZQCl https://t.co/aBgouHpsFy 9 minutes ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Hurricane Douglas is projected to impact the state today. https://t.co/USY4zsRrv8 11 minutes ago

CaseyPaulineFit

Casey Pauline Sending prayers & strength to Hawaii as hurricane Douglas nears the islands 🌴 🌈 ☀️ 🙏 https://t.co/vQbGe3bHPp 14 minutes ago

iLehmann

Lehmann RT @Ravenroarke: #WeatherChannel Hurricane Warnings Expanded to Maui County as Hurricane Douglas Nears Hawaii See https://t.co/851N0tzhTd f… 18 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Douglas is expected to remain a Category 1 hurricane as it moves through Hawaii today https://t.co/xlRCCAP7qQ 20 minutes ago