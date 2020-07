You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes



Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 14 minutes ago North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 13 hours ago Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose



President Donald Trump has apparently done a one-eighty on key coronavirus topics. He's begun encouraging the wearing of masks and has backed out of holding the GOP convention in Florida. Trump seems.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this