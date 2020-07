Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dead At 104 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIconic Golden Age Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland has died. She was 104.



