Matthew Whitaker: 60 Minutes profiles the blind musical prodigy Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Matthew Whitaker has been rocking crowds with his improvisational piano playing for most of his short life. He may be blind, but a neuroscientist has found Whitaker's visual cortex goes into overdrive when he plays. Sharyn Alfonsi reports. 👓 View full article

