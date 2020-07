Why Did Armenia Attack Tovuz District Of Azerbaijan? – OpEd Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is de facto occupied by Armenia, but is internationally recognized de-jure part of Azerbaijan. The conflict has its origins in the early 20th century. Under the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin decided to... The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is de facto occupied by Armenia, but is internationally recognized de-jure part of Azerbaijan. The conflict has its origins in the early 20th century. Under the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin decided to 👓 View full article