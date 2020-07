Amid charges of favouring China, WHO chief defends Covid response



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, defended the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference ahead of the world marking 6 months of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 6 hours ago

'In 6 weeks, cases doubled': WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating



The Director General of the World Health Organisation commented on the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that July 30 would.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11 Published 9 hours ago