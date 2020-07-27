China records highest surge in virus cases since Apri Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday - the highest daily figure since April - propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave. The bulk of 57 new domestic cases were found in the far northwestern Xinjiang region, as per health commission, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi occurred in mid-July. 👓 View full article

