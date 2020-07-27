China records highest surge in virus cases since Apri

Global  
 

China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday - the highest daily figure since April - propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave. The bulk of 57 new domestic cases were found in the far northwestern Xinjiang region, as per health commission, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi occurred in mid-July.
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge

Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge 17:19

 Los Angeles-based trauma surgeon Annie Onishi documents 12 days of her life working inside a hospital during this summer's surge in Covid-19 cases. While dealing with increasing numbers of infections, Annie reflects on how the entire hospital is coping with the stresses brought upon the healthcare...

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904 [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.4 lakh samples tested, active cases in Delhi dip to 11,904

The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases

India has reported highest single-day spike of 49,310 positive cases and 740 deaths in last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry, the total COVID19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

