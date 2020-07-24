Global  
 

China retaliates, closes Chengdu consulate

Monday, 27 July 2020
The U.S. has four other consulates in China and an embassy in Beijing
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate 01:44

 China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate. Francis Maguire reports.

