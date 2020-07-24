China retaliates, closes Chengdu consulate

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Beijing says move is a 'legitimate and necessary response' to Washington's decision to shut China's Houston consulate.
U.S. Chengdu consulate prepares to close
Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, while U.S. officials took over the closed Chinese consulate in Houston. Lucy..
Former UC Davis Researcher From China Sought By FBI Booked Into Sacramento County Jail
Senior US government officials said Friday that a Chinese scientist who had been hiding in the country's San Francisco consulate after accusations of visa fraud is now in US custody. Katie Johnston..
