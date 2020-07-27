Global  
 

North Korea sees 'first suspected COVID-19 case'

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed Kaesong city near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient

North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient 00:42

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according...

