North Korea sees 'first suspected COVID-19 case'

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 20 hours ago Video Credit:- Published North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient 00:42 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on Friday afternoon after aresident of Kaesong was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms, according...