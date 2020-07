You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, who tested Covid positive, releases video message



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, has released a video from the hospital. Chouhan asked people not to be scared of Covid-19 and urged.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25 Published 3 hours ago Parent Who Attended Quincy High School Graduation Tests Positive For Coronavirus



WBZ-TV's TIffany Chan reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:10 Published 3 hours ago Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus



CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the players who reportedly tested positive were Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:40 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this